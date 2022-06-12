Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Bolton got plenty of experience during his rookie season, finishing with a team-high 112 tackles and 11 tackles for loss while adding a 86-yard fumble recovery touchdown to his highlight reel. He became just the ninth rookie since 2000 to eclipse 110-plus tackles and 10-plus TFLs, and the first to do so since Colts LB Darius Leonard in 2018.

"I think the more understanding he has and the more he does it, it becomes even more friendly to his instincts," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "You saw him in the run game be really effective [last year], and now he's able to work on the passing game. That's what these camps are. That's where you see linebackers make a little jump from their first year into their second and third year. They get all these reps with the pass game, and I think that'll help him down the road in rounding off his game. He's attacking it like crazy right now. He's really put a lot of effort into that."

Chiefs LBs coach Brendan Daly is seeing a growth from Bolton on the mental aspects of the game, which factors into the trust the team has bestowed on the 22-year-old.

"I was very impressed with Nick a year ago, particularly from a mental standpoint," said Daly. "He's one of those people that the more you're around him, the more impressed you become with him. He's grown from a mental standpoint, he's grown from a communication standpoint and he's grown from a leadership standpoint. It's been really fun to watch, and impressive, to be honest. It's pretty amazing the amount that he's handling at such a young age. There are times that I have to [remind myself] that he's only in his second year."

Kansas City's defense saw a down year in 2021 following back-to-back AFC championship seasons. The unit ranked 26th in the NFL with 368.9 yards allowed per game in the regular season and went on to surrender 28.0 points per game in the playoffs.

Bolton, who is younger than all but five players on the Chiefs' current roster, is ready to lead K.C.'s defense for many years to come.