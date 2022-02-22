Chiefs cut veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with team

Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Hitchens joined the Chiefs via free agency in 2018 and launched a stint that proved to be essential to Kansas City in the years to come. Hitchens recorded a career-high 135 tackles in his first season with the Chiefs and blossomed into a leader, filling a team captain role in his time in Kansas City. A year later, Hitchens posted 88 tackles and two sacks in the regular season before helping the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LIV, which they won in a come-from-behind thriller over the San Francisco 49ers.