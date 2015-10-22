Chiefs, Jets among nine NFL clubs credentialed for Utah-USC

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the weekend's biggest games.
Utah at USC
Three top players: Utah (DB Marcus Williams, RB Devontae Booker, LB Jared Norris); USC (LB Su'a Cravens, QB Cody Kessler, DL Antwaun Woods).
Matchup to watch: Booker's season is beginning to pick up speed. He's averaging about 6 yards per carry the last two weeks after averaging less than 4.5 during the first month of the season. USC's Cravens is one of the top linebackers in the Pac-12 and can show scouts a memorable performance against a top back like Booker.
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Clubs attending:Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears.
Three top players: Texas A&M (WR Josh Reynolds, OL Germain Ifedi, DE Myles Garrett); Ole Miss (OL Laremy Tunsil, WR Laquon Treadwell, DL Robert Nkemdiche).
Matchup to watch: Without a doubt, the fun battle to watch here will be Garrett, one of the nation's top pass rushers as a sophomore, vs. Tunsil. The Ole Miss left tackle hasn't played since breaking his leg in the Peach Bowl, and has sat out a seven-game suspension for NCAA violations. Some rust on Tunsil's game would be understandable, but against Garrett, he can't afford to have it.
FSU at Georgia Tech
Three top players: FSU (DB Jalen Ramsey, RB Dalvin Cook, LB Terrance Smith); Georgia Tech (QB Justin Thomas, DL Jabari Hunt, DL Adam Gotsis).
Matchup to watch: Keep an eye on how the FSU defensive front seven handles Georgia Tech's Thomas, who spearheads a triple-option attack. That matchup will be revealing when it comes to the discipline of the FSU defense. The Yellow Jackets loosened FSU for 331 rushing yards last season in the ACC title game. Thomas had 104 of those. It's worth monitoring Smith's status, too -- he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.
Clemson at Miami
Clubs attending:Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders.
Three top players: Clemson (DE Shaq Lawson, QB Deshaun Watson, WR Artavis Scott); Miami (DB Deon Bush, QB Brad Kaaya, RB Joseph Yearby).
Matchup to watch: Lawson is having an outstanding season for the Tigers, and the Hurricanes' offense will be in big trouble if Kaaya doesn't receive good protection. Bush and the Miami defense face a dangerous dual-threat quarterback in Watson.
Cal at UCLA (Thursday)
Clubs attending:Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals.
Three top players: Cal (QB Jared Goff, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Kenny Lawler); UCLA (RB Paul Perkins, DL Kenny Clark, CB Ishmael Adams).
Matchup to watch: Goff, one of the nation's most talented passers, has plenty of solid receiving targets, and Adams will have a chance to show a big contingent of scouts that he can hold up against what could be 50 pass attempts.