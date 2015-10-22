Chiefs, Jets among nine NFL clubs credentialed for Utah-USC

Matchup to watch: Keep an eye on how the FSU defensive front seven handles Georgia Tech's Thomas, who spearheads a triple-option attack. That matchup will be revealing when it comes to the discipline of the FSU defense. The Yellow Jackets loosened FSU for 331 rushing yards last season in the ACC title game. Thomas had 104 of those. It's worth monitoring Smith's status, too -- he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.