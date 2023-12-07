Around the NFL

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Published: Dec 07, 2023 at 07:15 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Barbeque and high-octane offense. That's what Kansas City does.

Until this season, anyway.

The Chiefs' offensive juggernaut has largely sputtered so far and been a prevailing quandary for head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to answer in every news conference.

Nonetheless, Reid isn't panicking. Not when his Chiefs are still in first place in the AFC West during a roller-coaster 2023 NFL campaign.

"This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said Wednesday, via team transcript, when asked what the keys were to finishing strong and overcoming losing two of their last three games. "I think we understand that. I mentioned a few weeks ago San Francisco -- when we were in Germany -- San Francisco was on a three-game skid, and now they're playing well. Denver, same thing, they're playing well. You go back, and you do a better job coaching. You focus in a little more playing -- the players playing and doing their jobs. Those are things you can control and keep a positive attitude doing it. Learn from your mistakes and stay positive with it."

Related Links

Indeed, the aforementioned San Francisco 49ers are rolling right now, having overcome a three-game skid to once again establish themselves as an NFC front-runner. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 8-4 and hoping to keep their chances at garnering the AFC's top seed alive.

Ahead of a Week 14 marquee matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills, though, they have lost three of their last five after beginning the year at 6-1. The first of those defeats came in Week 8. Kansas City lost a combined three games in Week 8 or later over the previous three seasons.

It's been a very unChiefs-like run, and the glaring issue is the offense, an unfathomable occurrence for a squad led by Mahomes, the reigning Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player.

A wunderkind with a miracle for an arm, Mahomes took the NFL by storm in his second season back in 2018. In 2023, the QB's 260.6 passing yards per game, 7.0 passing yards per attempt, 22-10 touchdown-interception ratio, and 95.1 rating are all last in his time starting for KC.

Those travails have come amid ill chemistry, dropped passes and overall struggles within the wide receiver corps. Mahomes, though, is taking Reid's lead when it comes to keeping a level head in a topsy-turvy season.

"I think I learn from coach Reid," Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. "You always see him, and he's never too high, never too low. He is just focused on the task at hand, how can he get us in the best position to play the best football we can that day. That's my mindset, no matter if we win and everybody is loving us, or we lose and everyone is down on us. You just have to focus on how to get yourself better and prepare for that next game. I think if you do that it puts everything in perspective where you can go out there and be the best you, you can be."

Mahomes also has the experience of emerging as the best after a far worse start. Such was the case in the 2019 season, when Mahomes first became a world champion.

"I've been on a team that was 6-4 and ended up winning the Super Bowl," Mahomes said. "We have confidence every week that we're going to find a way to win the football game. Obviously, these last few weeks we've lost a couple, but we still have that mindset. We understand the challenge that's in front of us. At the same time, all you can do is go work every single day and get better, then go out and give whatever you can on the football field."

Per Next Gen Stats, Mahomes' targeted receivers have dropped 21 passes -- three more than any other QB's in 2023. The Chiefs' red zone touchdown percentage (55.6) is a drastic drop-off from the 64.1% in Mahomes' previous seasons as a starter. And Kansas City has struggled to punch it in late in games -- previously a hallmark of the offense -- as evidenced by falling short on its last three drives in a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Reid's not panicking, though. He's preaching fundamentals and underscoring patience as his Chiefs look to navigate a most unusual campaign.

"We needed to score, and we didn't do that, so we've got to do a better job there," said Reid of the late struggles against Green Bay, "and a lot of those come down to catching the ball, throwing the ball, blocking up front. It's mostly the passing game part, so we've got to make plays when given the opportunity from all three parties on the field."

Related Content

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on first-place matchup with Falcons: 'Every game we play from here on out is a playoff game'

In the eyes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the playoffs are kicking off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NFL sends memo to teams regarding conduct of club personnel following 49ers-Eagles sideline incident

Following Sunday's sideline skirmish in the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles game, the league sent a memo to all clubs underscoring that teams' game-day staff must abstain from involving themselves in any game altercations or making physical contact with another team's player. 
news

Week 14 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Week 14 injury reports for all 15 games. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'thankful' ankle injury isn't worse than he thought, feels 'a lot better' 

After being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels "a lot better" midweek heading into Week 14.
news

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

After a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings plan on starting veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Von Miller to practice, play while facing domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday that OLB Von Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis, anticipates coaching Sunday vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday announced Mike McCarthy is undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis Wednesday, but the head coach anticipates being able to coach on Sunday night vs. the Eagles.
news

Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they will be holding training camp in Charlotte at the team facility. Carolina was one of six NFL teams that conducted training camp away from its facility until the announcement.
news

Bengals QB Jake Browning, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning took home top offensive honors for Week 13. 