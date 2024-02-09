 Skip to main content
Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

LAS VEGAS -- As expected, Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney will not play in Super Bowl LVIII versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs officially ruled Thuney out due to a pectoral injury after he missed practice all week.

Coach Andy Reid noted earlier in the week that it would be a long shot for Thuney to play this week, noting that it would be difficult for the guard to have the play-strength needed this soon after the injury.

As he did in the AFC Championship Game, fifth-year pro Nick Allegretti will step in for the injured Thuney. Missing the All-Pro guard is a blow to the Chiefs' interior, but all week, K.C. coaches have spoken highly of the team's ability to find production out of its backups.

"I take my lead from Coach Reid," offensive line coach Andy Heck told NFL.com. "He's always preached 'next man up.' So, everybody reps the same in practice, everybody prepares the same. In this case, 'Nick Allegretti, you're the next man up. Let's go. Just step in.' There's not a big production. He steps in, it's a seamless operation."

The Chiefs listed running back Jerick McKinnon as questionable with a groin injury. McKinnon practiced on a limited basis all week. Reid didn't sound optimistic early in the week about the running back's chances of playing in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs will leave the door open. McKinnon is on injured reserve and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play on Sunday.

The Chiefs also ruled out offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho, who is on IR with a quad injury.

All other K.C. players on the injury report, including Rashee Rice (ankles), Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle), Chris Jones (quad), L'Jarius Sneed (calf), Skyy Moore (knee), Richie James (foot), and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), have no designation.

