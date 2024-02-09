Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

As he did in the AFC Championship Game, fifth-year pro Nick Allegretti will step in for the injured Thuney. Missing the All-Pro guard is a blow to the Chiefs' interior, but all week, K.C. coaches have spoken highly of the team's ability to find production out of its backups.

"I take my lead from Coach Reid," offensive line coach Andy Heck told NFL.com. "He's always preached 'next man up.' So, everybody reps the same in practice, everybody prepares the same. In this case, 'Nick Allegretti, you're the next man up. Let's go. Just step in.' There's not a big production. He steps in, it's a seamless operation."