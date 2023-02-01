Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

"Yeah, no, I have great confidence in Justin," Getsy said. "You saw the growth that he had from a year ago to where he's at now. He still has a long way to go as far as where we want to be, and he knows that.

"But nobody works harder than Justin. The kind of guy he is, the kind of leader that he is, (I am) really excited to see what we can do this coming season, you can see the most growth for 2022."

To some, this might feel like the obvious stance to take. After all, despite the Bears going 3-14 (3-12 in games he started), Fields made major statistical strides in nearly every passing category from his up-and-down rookie season in 2021 to this season when he threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Fields also ran for 1,143 yards -- only the third NFL QB to surpass 1,000 in a season -- and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

But owning the top pick does change things. Bears GM Ryan Poles and the lion's share of the team's scouting department were not part of drafting Fields. Perhaps there's a stronger debate to be had if this draft class featured a rare, generational talent at QB. It arguably does not, although there still could be multiple first-round QBs, with Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson as possible candidates.

Poles also previously said that he'd have to be "absolutely blown away to make that type of decision."

Getsy added that Fields' leadership was another facet of his game that saw strong growth. "He put the team on his back for a few weeks there and showed that he's able to do it," Getsy said.

When asked what he thought the Bears' offense might look like in 2023 and what their identity might be, he spoke more about the other offensive positions around Fields needing more clarity before he or the Bears could know that answer.

"Yeah, I think that's the biggest question mark," Getsy said. "It's like, who do we have (on offense)? So it always gets kind of put on Justin, like, hey, you evolved to Justin, but we evolved to all 11 (players).