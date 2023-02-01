Around the NFL

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

Published: Feb 01, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

MOBILE, Ala. -- One of the big offseason storylines will be figuring out what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how that affects quarterback Justin Fields' future with the team.

But the way it sounds from his offensive coordinator, Fields very much appears to be in the team's plans for 2023 -- and perhaps beyond.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is serving as the American Team head coach this week at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. He was asked about Fields' growth during the 2022 season, and Getsy seemed to focus more on wanting to see Fields continue to make strides rather than consider making a change at QB.

Related Links

"Yeah, no, I have great confidence in Justin," Getsy said. "You saw the growth that he had from a year ago to where he's at now. He still has a long way to go as far as where we want to be, and he knows that.

"But nobody works harder than Justin. The kind of guy he is, the kind of leader that he is, (I am) really excited to see what we can do this coming season, you can see the most growth for 2022."

To some, this might feel like the obvious stance to take. After all, despite the Bears going 3-14 (3-12 in games he started), Fields made major statistical strides in nearly every passing category from his up-and-down rookie season in 2021 to this season when he threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Fields also ran for 1,143 yards -- only the third NFL QB to surpass 1,000 in a season -- and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

But owning the top pick does change things. Bears GM Ryan Poles and the lion's share of the team's scouting department were not part of drafting Fields. Perhaps there's a stronger debate to be had if this draft class featured a rare, generational talent at QB. It arguably does not, although there still could be multiple first-round QBs, with Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson as possible candidates.

Poles also previously said that he'd have to be "absolutely blown away to make that type of decision."

Getsy added that Fields' leadership was another facet of his game that saw strong growth. "He put the team on his back for a few weeks there and showed that he's able to do it," Getsy said.

When asked what he thought the Bears' offense might look like in 2023 and what their identity might be, he spoke more about the other offensive positions around Fields needing more clarity before he or the Bears could know that answer.

"Yeah, I think that's the biggest question mark," Getsy said. "It's like, who do we have (on offense)? So it always gets kind of put on Justin, like, hey, you evolved to Justin, but we evolved to all 11 (players).

"We've got to figure out who those 11 are gonna be and then figure out how to get each guy the opportunity to be successful in what they're doing. So once we kind of get that in place there in the next couple of months, we've got to take it from there and figure out exactly who we want to be."

Related Content

news

Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season

Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers following Sunday's NFC title game loss. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season.

news

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced on Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time.

news

Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Tom Brady is retiring, again. The legendary quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that he's "retiring, for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

news

Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'

Newly acquired Broncos head coach Sean Payton is excited to work with quarterback Russell Wilson as the duo head into their first offseason together.

news

49ers request permission from Panthers to interview Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator job

The 49ers have requested permission from the Panthers to interview Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator role, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Broncos agree to deal with Saints to hire Sean Payton as head coach

The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints to hire Sean Payton as as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Texans hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach

DeMeco Ryans is officially headed back to Houston. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has agreed to terms to become the Houston Texans' head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games as alternate for Joe Burrow

The Raiders and NFL announced Tuesday that quarterback Derek Carr has been named to the Pro Bowl, replacing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Although Carr stepped away from the Las Vegas Raiders for the season's final two games, he will now represent the club in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich striving for 'stability at quarterback' in Carolina

At his introductory press conference Tuesday, Panthers coach Frank Reich said one of his primary goals is to have stability at the quarterback position as he enters his first season in Carolina.

news

Bengals OL Ted Karras: 'It's like the last day of school' as Cincinnati heads into 2023 offseason

Bengals OL Ted Karras laments the end of the Bengals' deep playoff run in 2022, which precedes an offseason where Cincinnati has several decisions to make with pending free agents on the roster.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE