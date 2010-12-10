Chargers WR Jackson, TE Gates, RB Sproles all questionable

The San Diego Chargers hope that, three quarters of the way through the season, Vincent Jackson is finally ready to contribute to their offensive attack.
The wide receiver rejoined the Chargers' roster before a Nov. 28 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he exited with a calf injury after two snaps. He didn't return to practice until working on a limited basis Thursday, and he fully participated in Friday's session.
That has Chargers coach Norv Turner hoping Jackson's second attempt at playing goes off without a hitch.
"It was good that not only Vincent was able to go and hold up, but he got the reps with (quarterback) Philip (Rivers)," Turner told *The San Diego Union-Tribune* on Friday. "He's excited about playing. I hope when he gets into the speeded-up part of the game, I hope he can stay and play, because he makes a difference for us."
While Jackson appears ready to rejoin the lineup after a lengthy contract holdout and an injury absence, tight end Antonio Gates' status carries more uncertainty. The All-Pro, who's dealing with a torn plantar fascia in his foot, played through serious pain in the last two games, and he sounded unsure of his chances of making it onto the field Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I don't know," Gates said Friday when asked if he would definitely play. "It's rough. I couldn't go today."
Gates was limited in each of the previous two Friday practices, but he couldn't go this Friday.
"I want to get out there and help make this run," Gates told the newspaper. "You know that."
Running back Darren Sproles continued to make progress after suffering a concussion last Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. He practiced on a limited basis for the second consecutive day. Sproles said he expects to play, but he'll have to pass a neurological examination by an independent doctor Saturday.
Jackson, Gates and Sproles are all officially listed as questionable on the Chargers' injury report.
Right guard Louis Vasquez, who missed two games with a neck stinger, fully practiced for the first time Friday and also is questionable. Turner said Tyronne Green should make his third consecutive start in Vasquez's place.
Wide receiver Legedu Naanee (hamstring) didn't practice again and is doubtful.