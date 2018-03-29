Chargers OC meets with Lamar Jackson after pro day

Published: Mar 29, 2018 at 09:39 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The talk during Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson's pro day revolved around the Heisman winner's supposed inaccessibility to teams trying to arrange meetings. At least one club had no trouble sitting down with Jackson on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of 32 teams in attendance at the Louisville pro day Thursday and reportedly spent a little more time with Jackson than the others. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Bolts offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt met with Jackson after his pro day.

Garafolo added for context that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was effusive in his praise of Jackson at the combine, signifying that L.A. has real interest in the quarterback. Philip Rivers is 36 years old and has two years left on his contract. Behind him on the Chargers depth chart are longtime backup Kellen Clemens and third-year QB Cardale Jones, for whom L.A. traded ahead of last season. L.A. also met with former Jets quarterback Geno Smith this week.

Jackson is slated to be picked in the first round, potentially within the top half of the first day. The Chargers own the 17th overall pick, but also have needs at tackle and inside linebacker.

Jackson has already had a private workout with the Houston Texans, but according to NFL Network draft tsar Mike Mayock, other teams have had a hard time getting in contact with Jackson to set up future meetings.

"I've had several teams tell me they're having trouble just getting to set up appointments to meet with him," Mayock said Thursday during Path to the Draft's coverage of the UL pro day. "Not just work out, but appointments to meet with him, to put him up on the board, to work him out, to have dinner with him. And remember, and again I'm not taking a shot here at anybody, his mom is representing him, his mom has obviously his best interest at heart, but you're doing the kid a disservice if NFL coaches and general managers are calling and you can't even get an appointment set up."

In light of Mayock's statement and the Chargers' increased interest in Jackson, perhaps teams will make more of an effort in the coming month to get a closer look at the polarizing prospect.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW