Teams having trouble setting up meetings with Lamar Jackson

All 32 NFL teams sent representatives to Louisville's pro day on Thursday, with Heisman-winning QB Lamar Jackson as the main attraction.

However, some of those clubs are having trouble arranging meetings with Jackson, per NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock.

"I've had several teams tell me they're having trouble just getting to set up appointments to meet with him," Mayock said Thursday during Path to the Draft's coverage of the UL pro day. "Not just work out, but appointments to meet with him, to put him up on the board, to work him out, to have dinner with him. And remember, and again I'm not taking a shot here at anybody, his mom is representing him, his mom has obviously his best interest at heart, but you're doing the kid a disservice if NFL coaches and general managers are calling and you can't even get an appointment set up."

Jackson, though, has several visits with teams scheduled for after his pro day, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Houston Texans have already held a workout with Jackson.

The teams in attendance for the pro day will not get a chance to record a time for him in the 40-yard dash or any other tests. Jackson, who also declined to test earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine, is participating in position drills only at the pro day.

When asked after his throwing session Thursday to explain why he didn't run the 40, Jackson told Mayock he felt "game speed will tell it all. Gotta catch me first."

NFL.com analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks is mystified by Jackson's decision.

I donât know why Jackson elected to sit out on testing. Teams simply wanted to confirm his speed to help them compare his âexplosivenessâ to others (Vick, RG3, Wilson, Watson and Mariota). Helps scouts paint a picture in the meeting room.. LJ should always show off his strengths https://t.co/JfJOOjzUK3 â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 29, 2018

Jackson is considered one of the most explosive athletes in this year's draft, but scouts like to weigh what they see on tape with testing results as they project athletes to the next level. Jackson could set up a time to test between now and the draft, but for now, he's content to stand on what his game tape shows -- a Michael Vick-like playmaker at the position.