Around the NFL

Chargers HC Brandon Staley on J.C. Jackson's Week 1 struggles: 'Our entire group on defense needs to improve'

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

J.C. Jackson's return from injury got off to a dreadful start in L.A.

Like most of the Chargers defense, Jackson got torched during Sunday's 36-34 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following last season's patellar tendon tear in Week 7, Jackson played 42 snaps in Week 1 before being tethered to the sideline for the fourth quarter.

After Chargers head coach Brandon Staley noted Jackson's performance was "not very good" Sunday after the game, the coach spread the blame around on Monday.

"We're going to put the players out there who give us the best chance to win," he said via the team's official transcript. "What we see in practice and what we feel like gives us the best combination of players, that's what we're going to do. We also know that there is a progression and a ramp-up as he continues his return to play. He has proven that he can practice and practice consistently the whole way. Now, he has proven that he can play in a game against an outstanding team that is throwing the football. Now, we just have to keep building his confidence, rep by rep, and that is only going to come in time. Again, our entire group on defense needs to improve, not just J.C."

Related Links

The big-money Jackson signing in 2022 has been a disaster for L.A. Even before the injury last season, the cornerback looked like an ill fit in Staley's defense, getting torched regularly. There was optimism heading into the season that another offseason in the system would bring better results.

We didn't see it Sunday, with Jackson allowing three catches on eight targets for 99 yards and a TD. Even on his best play, a jump-ball INT in the end zone, Jackson made the head-scratching decision to take the ball out of the end zone, returning it a measly four yards. The decision led to a sequence of events that ultimately cost the Chargers seven points.

Then there was the inexcusable end-of-half penalty Jackson incurred on a Hail Mary toss from Tua Tagovailoa that gave Miami three free points to end the half.

Of the 74 corners with at least 40 snaps graded by PFF heading into Monday, Jackson ranked 68th overall and 67th in coverage.

The entire Chargers defense got outgunned by Tua, Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Dolphins offense Sunday, but Jackson's play was particularly egregious given his contract and previous play. After the corner played inside leverage on a 35-yard Hill TD catch, Jackson didn't play a snap the rest of the game.

"Let me first state that there were a lot of guys that had tough days yesterday in the secondary," Staley said. "It would be one thing if it was one person in our secondary, and it would be that easy to point to somebody, but our secondary didn't play a good game yesterday, and it starts with me. I'm the one responsible for that and for putting them in better positions.

"It was J.C.'s first game back after a really tough injury and I thought that he was able to make it through most of the game. We kind of had some reps slotted for him in the game and I thought that -- in terms of what type of game it was, where there are 45 passes in the game -- I thought that, from a conditioning standpoint, he looked OK. It's getting out there, it's getting your rhythm and timing back. There are going to be a lot of things that he learns from. There were plenty of good plays in there and there are ones that we definitely need to correct. That is why we have to get back to work on Wednesday at practice."

The question for Staley is how many more chances Jackson will get to turn things around.

Related Content

news

Packers to receive second-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Aaron Rodgers injury

The Green Bay Packers, who traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets back in April, will now receive a second-round draft pick as part of the deal now that Rodgers is set to miss the final 16 games of the season due to a torn Achilles.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) 'probably unavailable' vs. Browns

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks due to a hamstring suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers suffered torn Achilles vs. Bills, will miss remainder of 2023 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers' MRI on Tuesday revealed the Jets QB suffered a torn left Achilles in Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills and he will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chris Jones' new one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $25 million; Kansas City has option to franchise tag DL in 2024

Chris Jones' new contract with the Chiefs is worth up to $25 million through incentives with a base salary of $19.5 million, but Kansas City still has the option to give the All-Pro DL the franchise tag in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'still that dude' in return from ACL injury vs. Bills

While Aaron Rodgers' injury left a dark cloud over an incredible win Monday night, the on-field start of Jets RB Breece Hall's comeback from a serious knee injury was the silver lining. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen after four-turnover game vs. Jets: 'I am the reason we lost tonight'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen relived a MetLife nightmare from 2022, tossing interceptions and costing his team a chance at a division win against the New York Jets.
news

Jets undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson on 65-yard walk-off punt return vs. Bills: 'It felt like I was dreaming'

After quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what is now feared to be a torn Achilles, a cloud momentarily formed over the Jets. But the team fought through it, forcing the Bills to overtime, where Xavier Gipson delivered the knockout blow.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Jets' overtime win against Bills on Monday night

On an evening in which an injury to Aaron Rodgers cast a shadow, the New York Jets still found a path to prevail against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers feared to have suffered torn Achilles in overtime win over Bills

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive of Monday night's win over the Bills.
news

Week 1 Monday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets