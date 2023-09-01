Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games," Bosa said Thursday, via team transcript. "Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever. Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays. With the talent that we have, especially with [Khalil Mack] on the other side, if we just do our thing, stay consistent, then we'll both be successful."