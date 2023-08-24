Chargers to retire numbers of Hall of Fame teammates WR Charlie Joiner, TE Kellen Winslow

"With Coach Coryell finally in Canton where he belongs, new generations of NFL fans are just now learning about the man who forever changed our game," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "I know he felt, however, that none of what he accomplished would have been possible without the trio of Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner and Kellen Winslow -- and I know they feel the same way about him to this very day. Charlie and Kellen are two of the greatest offensive weapons to ever set foot on the gridiron, and it's time for new generations of NFL fans to be made aware of their role in making the modern NFL what it is today. Retiring their numbers is yet another way to ensure they will forever be recognized for their accomplishments to this great game while also uniting them with their quarterback, number 14, in football immortality."