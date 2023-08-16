Around the NFL

TE Antonio Gates to be enshrined into Chargers Hall of Fame

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 04:53 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Antonio Gates
Associated Press/Seth Wenig
Antonio Gates will be enshrined into the Chargers Hall of Fame on Dec. 10.

One of the NFL's greatest tight ends is set to enter the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Antonio Gates will officially be enshrined by the club he spent his entire career with on Dec. 10, during halftime of Los Angeles' game against the Denver Broncos.

"As I've said many times now, Antonio is not only one of the greatest Chargers to ever play the game, he's one of the greatest players in NFL history," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement released by the club. "That couldn't be any truer today than it was at the time of his retirement. As the years have passed, and as the game has continued to evolve, it's impossible not to notice the impact Antonio has had on the modern NFL and the way team's utilize tight ends. Just as Kellen Winslow forever changed the position decades earlier, Antonio redefined what it meant to be a tight end in the 21st century. His contributions to our organization, on the field and off, are those of a Hall of Famer. This was, to me, always a mere formality. After we celebrate him at SoFi Stadium this December, I look forward to doing it once again in Canton."

Gates rose from humble beginnings as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers in 2003 to become the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with 116. The explosive tight end played 16 seasons with the club split between San Diego and Los Angeles, retiring in 2018 with eight Pro Bowls, three All-Pro seasons and 955 receptions for 11,841 yards -- both third-most ever at his position.

He was also included on the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team and is already a member of the Chargers' 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Alongside quarterback Philip Rivers, who he was paired with in all but his rookie year, Gates was an integral part of one of the most successful periods in Chargers history, which included five postseason trips during a six-year span from 2004-2009.

"He no doubt is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game," Rivers said of Gates at the time of the tight end's retirement. "He is the master of a pivot 3 and a 7 route. He ran all of the others pretty dang good also. He will be in the HOF, and it's well deserved."

Gates is now set to become the 41st member enshrined into the Chargers Hall of Fame.

He will do so in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a destination sure to be added at some point to his long and growing list of accomplishments.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers calls for continuity on Jets offensive line: 'It's a work in progress' 

The day following Robert Saleh's callout of the Jets O-line on HBO's Hard Knocks, QB Aaron Rodgers approached the subject hoping the team finds continuity in the coming weeks. 
news

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Raiders rookie edge Tyree Wilson (foot) has been activated from the non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to undergo surgery on it Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is in negotiations for a new contract amid a hold-in at training camp, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't concerned with how he's conducting business. 
news

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip. Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week.
news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the team this week but remained on the sideline, and general manager Chris Ballard suggested it's the rehab holding back Taylor from participating in practice.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity

Brendan Walker recaps Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. Gang Green is loaded with star power and playmaking ability on offense, but can the offensive line hold up its end of the bargain? Robert Saleh puts the unit on blast.
news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.