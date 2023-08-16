Around the NFL

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

Published: Aug 15, 2023 at 09:40 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As part of a group of eight players added to NFL clubs through the NFL International Pathway program, Basil Chijioke Okoye's arrival to the Los Angeles Chargers was announced on May 4.

Just more than three months later, CJ Okoye, a defensive lineman, played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion that elicited hardy cheers from his teammates.

It was the latest announcement that Okoye has arrived.

"It was an amazing moment for me," Okoye said Tuesday, via team transcript, of his fourth-down sack of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett to wrap up the Chargers' 34-17 preseason win.

Okoye's sack came on the Chargers' final defensive play in a game that had long been decided. But it was a moment to remember, and one his new teammates rejoiced in then and in the days following it.

"Watching it is like putting all this together, in one, it was a moment for me," Okoye said. "It was [an] amazing moment seeing my teammates, see my D-line room go crazy like that. I wish to go back there again."

Related Links

A 21-year-old Nigerian, Okoye is in the infant stages of even learning the game considering Saturday stands as his first time playing an organized game of football. In contrast, the quarterback on the wrong end of Okoye's sack was the 25-year-old Bennett, who's won twice as many national titles for Georgia (two) as Okoye has played in organized games.

"This time last year, I was in Nigeria," Okoye said. "I didn't even know if I would come to the [United] States or play football. Sometimes it hits me, 'You're in the States with the Chargers in the NFL. You need to make the most out of it.' I'm shocked every day, but I still need to go out and do my thing."

Players such as Jakob Johnson, Efe Obada and most notably Jordan Mailata have been produced by the International Pathway Program. Despite garnering buzz and a must-see highlight in his first game, Okoye remains grounded in the reality that a long road lies ahead.

"I don't think I'm a celebrity yet, it's just my story," Okoye said. "I have never played football, just magically got a sack. I won't lie, it's an awesome feeling but you don't go too high, you don't go too low just stay in the middle and do your thing. For me, it's just learning the most I can do, go out there and learn because we have the best D-line in the entire league. I want to learn more plays and learn more techniques."

Okoye, who got nine snaps on Saturday, remains an underdog for the Chargers' 53-man roster, but with his raw ability could project as a practice squad addition who could develop.

Perhaps Okoye is a natural. Or maybe he'll just be a preseason footnote. Only the autumns ahead will tell, but for now he's a feel-good story as the Chargers zero in on the regular season.

"I don't even know if I'm going to play the next snap," he said, "so every opportunity I get, I go 100 percent."

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson named starter for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday.
news

Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

The New York Jets activated Breece Hall (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday, one day after signing Dalvin Cook.
news

Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.: 'I've just gotta make a smarter play' after muffed punt in preseason

Bears' Velus Jones Jr. recognizes the blunder he made in the first preseason game, which recalled the second-year WR's mistakes as a rookie. 
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to past great QBs: 'He's one of those guys'

The Jaguars surprised many in 2022, surging to the AFC South title and winning a Wild Card game in Doug Pederson's first season. They won't sneak up on any opponents in 2023. The key to the Jags taking the next step is quarterback Trevor Lawrence ascending to elite status in Year 2 of Pederson's system. So far, so good.
news

Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dead at 28 as result of motorcycle crash

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28. 
news

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal for up to $8.6M with Jets 

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Prior to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the roster-cut deadline set by the league. Around the NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.