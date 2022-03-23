Around the NFL

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason included receiver Davante Adams becoming a Las Vegas Raider and corner J.C. Jackson signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, setting up a battle between the newcomers.

Asked Tuesday about the prospect of shadowing Adams twice a year when the division rivals meet, Jackson flipped the script.

"They better be ready for us," he replied, via the official transcript. "I don't want to talk about him. They better be ready for us."

Jackson has eight-plus INTs in each of the last two seasons (one of three players with eight-plus INTs in consecutive seasons since 2000: Richard Sherman 2012-13 and Champ Bailey 2005-06). His 25 career INTs are tied for the most in a player's first four NFL seasons since the 1970 merger (tied with Lester Hayes and Everson Walls).

The ball-hawking Jackson is the cornerstone of the Chargers' defensive remake this offseason, which included adding edge rusher Khalil Mack and underrated defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿. The trio will help bolster a unit that struggled in 2021 and was the main reason L.A. missed the playoffs.

Jackson said becoming a Charger was his No. 1 goal when he realized he wouldn't re-sign with the Patriots.

"I was telling my agent, I said, 'We're going to L.A.' I was telling him that from the beginning." Jackson said. "Having that relationship with Derwin James﻿, first of all. It's a young, up-and-coming team. I just felt like it was the right move for me and my family."

Jackson played youth football with James, and now the two will form one of the rangiest safety-corner tandems in the NFL.

"It's crazy how it all comes back around in a circle. We knew each other back then, and now we get to play with each other? It doesn't get any better than that," Jackson said. "We go way back. We linked back up at the Pro Bowl. We were talking to each other every day. He was like, 'I'm going to get you up here. You need to come ball with me.' It happened. It's crazy. I'm excited, and I know that he's excited."

Related Content

news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW