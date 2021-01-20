Championship Sunday mismatches: Will Pack torch Bucs on early downs? Can Chiefs stop Stefon Diggs?

Mismatch to watch: Green Bay's early-down offensive efficiency vs. Tampa Bay's D.





In the first matchup between these two teams -- a 38-10 beatdown by the Buccaneers back in Week 6 -- Aaron Rodgers was completely flummoxed by Tampa Bay's blitz. Quite uncharacteristic of the veteran star this season, considering how he's performed when any other opponent has sent extra pass rushers:





Rodgers vs. Bucs' blitz: 25.0 comp%, 2.3 ypa, 0:2 TD-to-INT ratio, 0.0 passer rating.

Rodgers vs. rest of NFL's blitz: 66.9 comp%, 8.3 ypa, 15:1 TD-to-INT ratio, 123.5 passer rating.





Stark contrast, eh? Both of the interceptions against the Buccaneers occurred on third down, with the first going all the way back for a touchdown. One of the reasons why Tampa's third-down blitzes were so effective in Week 6? Green Bay's efficiency on early downs (first and second) was considerably lower than usual, allowing the Bucs to pin their ears back and get after the QB on third down. In that game, the Packers earned just 3.23 yards per play on first and second down -- much different than their 5.93 mark in all other games.





In recent weeks, though, Green Bay's offense has become more efficient, while Tampa Bay's D has taken steps backward.





Over the past 10 games (since Week 9), the Bucs' defense has allowed a whopping 13 touchdowns (while grabbing just one pick) when blitzing, according to Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, on the season, Tampa has yielded an average of 5.11 yards per play on early downs, with the most takeaways in the NFL (20, per NGS). However, in the past five games (including postseason), the Bucs have allowed 5.76 yards per play on early downs, which is almost a full yard more than their 4.8 average in the first few months of the season (Weeks 1-11). Should the Buccaneers be able to take advantage of the Packers playing without left tackle David Bakhtiari -- limiting Green Bay's offensive balance on early downs -- they will have the edge on third down, allowing them to reduce overall scoring. But if Rodgers and Co. can keep Tampa's defense honest -- continuing to enjoy steady gains on early downs and forcing the Bucs to defend the run and pass simultaneously on third -- then the advantage goes to Green Bay. And if recent results are any indication, Rodgers and friends are poised for success.