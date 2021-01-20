Championship Sunday mismatches: Will Pack torch Bucs on early downs? Can Chiefs stop Stefon Diggs?

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
Championship Sunday's on tap, and we couldn't have asked for a better final four. In the NFC Championship Game, which leads off the day's double-dip (3:05 p.m. ET on FOX), we get to watch probable league MVP Aaron Rodgers vs. consensus G.O.A.T. Tom Brady at Lambeau Field. Then the AFC title bout (6:40 p.m. ET on CBS) presents a matchup between a Chiefs squad seeking to hoist a second straight Lombardi Trophy in the Sunshine State and a rising Bills team that embodies the spirit of synergy we all need in the wake of this crazy 2020 season/year. (And yes, if Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol, the latter game will offer a thrilling QB duel between the reigning Super Bowl MVP and breakout star Josh Allen.)
With so many storylines and lenses to filter these showdowns through, I turned to my models to cut through all the noise and identify what truly matters. Below you'll find one key potential mismatch that could heavily influence the outcome of each conference title contest.
Mismatch to watch: Green Bay's early-down offensive efficiency vs. Tampa Bay's D.
In the first matchup between these two teams -- a 38-10 beatdown by the Buccaneers back in Week 6 -- Aaron Rodgers was completely flummoxed by Tampa Bay's blitz. Quite uncharacteristic of the veteran star this season, considering how he's performed when any other opponent has sent extra pass rushers:
Rodgers vs. Bucs' blitz: 25.0 comp%, 2.3 ypa, 0:2 TD-to-INT ratio, 0.0 passer rating.
Rodgers vs. rest of NFL's blitz: 66.9 comp%, 8.3 ypa, 15:1 TD-to-INT ratio, 123.5 passer rating.
Stark contrast, eh? Both of the interceptions against the Buccaneers occurred on third down, with the first going all the way back for a touchdown. One of the reasons why Tampa's third-down blitzes were so effective in Week 6? Green Bay's efficiency on early downs (first and second) was considerably lower than usual, allowing the Bucs to pin their ears back and get after the QB on third down. In that game, the Packers earned just 3.23 yards per play on first and second down -- much different than their 5.93 mark in all other games.
In recent weeks, though, Green Bay's offense has become more efficient, while Tampa Bay's D has taken steps backward.
Over the past 10 games (since Week 9), the Bucs' defense has allowed a whopping 13 touchdowns (while grabbing just one pick) when blitzing, according to Next Gen Stats. Meanwhile, on the season, Tampa has yielded an average of 5.11 yards per play on early downs, with the most takeaways in the NFL (20, per NGS). However, in the past five games (including postseason), the Bucs have allowed 5.76 yards per play on early downs, which is almost a full yard more than their 4.8 average in the first few months of the season (Weeks 1-11). Should the Buccaneers be able to take advantage of the Packers playing without left tackle David Bakhtiari -- limiting Green Bay's offensive balance on early downs -- they will have the edge on third down, allowing them to reduce overall scoring. But if Rodgers and Co. can keep Tampa's defense honest -- continuing to enjoy steady gains on early downs and forcing the Bucs to defend the run and pass simultaneously on third -- then the advantage goes to Green Bay. And if recent results are any indication, Rodgers and friends are poised for success.
Mismatch to watch: Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs vs. Kansas City's banged-up secondary.
In the 2020 Chiefs' lone defeat with their starters playing -- I know they lost in Week 17, but we need to focus on the most relevant data that'll drive the probable results in this one -- Kansas City lost the third-down battle against the Raiders. Yes, Bashaud Breeland snagged a first-quarter pick on the money down, but otherwise, Derek Carr had his way with K.C.'s defense. According to Next Gen Stats, Carr completed 8 of 12 third-down passes for 205 yards (16.9 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, posting a 102.8 passer rating. This included a pair of bombs -- 46- and 72-yard gains -- to rookie burner Henry Ruggs III, as well as a 42-yard connection with Hunter Renfrow. Since 2018, big plays have been one of the keys to beating the Chiefs. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, six of the Chiefs' nine losses over the past three seasons have come when their opponents log more big plays (rushes of 10-plus yards, passes of 20-plus yards). With Breeland and fellow cornerback Rashad Fenton both dealing with health issues, K.C. could definitely have trouble containing Buffalo's talented receiving corps, particularly when it comes to the first-team All-Pro in the group ...
Diggs has been a revelation in Year 1 with the Bills, leading the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He could create the kind of mismatches that break the game open for Buffalo -- especially in the red zone, where the Chiefs' defense ranked dead last during the regular season. One of the things that makes Diggs so difficult to defend is his versatility. He has 100-plus receiving yards on five different routes, per NGS, as well as one or more touchdowns on eight different routes. He also ranks in the top five in yards on two different routes this season -- hitch (537 yards) and out (203 yards) -- with the most receptions in the NFL on hitch routes (54). Looking at all of Diggs' targets, 52.2 percent have been outside the numbers, where he's netted the most receptions (71) and yards (866) in the NFL (including the playoffs), with six touchdowns for good measure.
