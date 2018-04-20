Chad Reuter 2018 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 6

Editor's note: Click through the tabs above to see each round of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft. This mock draft was updated after the Giants traded for P Riley Dixon. The projected picks at Nos. 108, 110, 140, 173 and 216 were changed after that trade was announced.
FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach
Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick
Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team
Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round
The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB
Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.