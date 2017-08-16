CFBTop25: No. 8, Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Oliver didn't receive a vote. It's not very surprising, despite the huge splash he made as a freshman. Oliver plays in a conference (AAC) that's outside of the Power Five, he only has a year of experience and he plays a position that doesn't get the same attention players at skill positions receive. He might be flying under the radar for fans now, but that could change in short order if he builds on his success of a season ago.