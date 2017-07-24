#CFBTop25: No. 25, Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Published: Jul 24, 2017 at 03:41 AM
jefferson-170724-tos

A third-year starter for the Longhorns, Malik Jefferson has been on the radar of NFL scouts since his first season at Texas, when he earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He makes his debut in the #CFBTop25 countdown after making 62 tackles, including 8.5 for loss (5.5 sacks), as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder (school measurements) is a rare athlete who's yet to fully unlock his potential. New Texas coach Tom Herman is moving Jefferson from inside to outside linebacker this year, which could help him take his game to another level.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

Jefferson received votes from three of seven CFB 24/7 experts, including two top-15 votes. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranks him the No. 3 linebacker to watch this season. The Mesquite, Texas, native was selected to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus awards.

What some of our analysts are saying about Jefferson

"Athletic outside linebacker with instincts, awareness and disruptive potential. Jefferson's versatility would make him a nice fit in a scheme that allows designated playmakers to hunt the ball from a variety of spots in base or nickel defenses." -- Bucky Brooks

"There will be plenty of Derrick Johnson comparisons coming for Jefferson, who could play outside and inside at the next level. He'll become a national name if he's a more consistent playmaker as a junior." -- Chad Reuter

Where do fans rank Jefferson?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Jefferson didn't receive a vote, which isn't a big surprise. Herman has kept him out of the media spotlight this year and while he's been on the radar for scouts since his freshman season, he hasn't posted the type of production that garners national attention. That could change in 2017.

