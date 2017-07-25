 Skip to main content
#CFBTop25: No. 24, Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

Published: Jul 25, 2017 at 03:12 AM
Bo Scarbrough was used sparingly for most of his career before he broke through on one of the biggest stages possible last season, rushing for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama's College Football Playoff semifinal win over Washington. He scored twice again in the national championship game before a broken bone in his right leg brought his season to an end, but he returns healthy in 2017 as a star thanks to his postseason heroics.

Scarbrough's ability to power his way through would-be tacklers reminds some of 2015 Heisman winner and former Alabama RB Derrick Henry. If the 6-foot-2, 235-pound (school measurements) junior stays healthy in 2017, he should solidify his standing as one of the top rushers in college football.

Pulling back the curtain on the vote

Scarbrough received votes from two of seven CFB 24/7 experts, and both were top-12 votes. Only two RBs finished ahead of him in the analyst vote. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein ranks him the No. 3 RB to watch this season, and he checks in at No. 9 on CFB 24/7's list of the top Heisman candidates for 2017.

What some of our analysts are saying about Scarbrough

"Another in the recent line of big backs emerging from Bama. He has the size, and thump, to discourage tacklers as a game progresses, while flashing surprising speed, too. One of the best parts of his game? His vision. Sees holes before they open at the LOS, and in the secondary." -- Charles Davis

"When Alabama gave Scarbrough carries in 2016, he used his huge frame to run through and past defenders much like 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. He'll be a force for the Tide as they try to get back to the national title game." -- Chad Reuter

Where do fans rank Scarbrough?

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football, and Scarbrough had strong support. He received enough votes to finish eighth in the fan vote. Given his memorable performances in front of a national audience last season, it's no surprise that he was a popular choice.

