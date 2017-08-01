CFBTop25: No. 19, Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

A mammoth up front for the Sooners, Orlando Brown enters 2017 as one of the top offensive tackles in college football.
At 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds (school measurements), the junior has the size and length to dominate on the edge. He has started every game at left tackle in the last two seasons after redshirting in 2014, and allowed only one sack in 659 snaps last year, per the school.
Brown also has an NFL pedigree, as his father, the late Orlando Brown, spent more than a decade in the league as an offensive tackle. Brown is one of just four offensive linemen who were selected to the Maxwell Award (top college player) watch list.
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
Brown received votes from five of seven CFB 24/7 experts, with a high of No. 8 in one analyst's rankings. Only one offensive lineman is ahead of him in the #CFBTop25 countdown.
What some of our analysts are saying about Brown
"Big, athletic road grader with the size and length to nullify premier edge rushers. Brown isn't a finished product at the position, but he possesses all of the traits that scouts covet in franchise offensive tackles." -- Bucky Brooks
"I was underwhelmed in watching tape of Brown last summer, but he grew into his frame and got so much better in 2016. Brown's size and length make pass rushing against him a miserable experience for edge rushers in the Big 12." -- Lance Zierlein
"The son of the late Orlando 'Zeus' Brown, a starting left tackle during his NFL career, is also a mountain of a man. Playing a bit slimmer this season will make him nearly impossible to beat." -- Chad Reuter
"Physically, NFL coaches couldn't ask for much more to work with than Brown, whose athleticism wows for a 6-foot-8, 345-pound frame." -- Chase Goodbread
Where do fans rank Brown?
We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Brown didn't receive a vote. While he's as big a name as any when it comes to offensive linemen in the college game, it's not a stunner that he didn't receive any fan support, as players from his position typically don't fare well in the #CFBTop25 fan voting. He's no stranger to NFL scouts, though.