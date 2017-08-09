CFBTop25: No. 13, Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield once again is a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He's one of two returning finalists for the award (along with 2016 recipient Lamar Jackson). He's also one of just four players to appear in the #CFBTop25 countdown for the second year in a row.
The athletic playmaker has posted huge numbers in back-to-back seasons. More of the same is expected from him in 2017, even though he lost his top target (Dede Westbrook) and top two rushers (Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon) from a year ago to the NFL.
Mayfield will be working with a new head coach, too, but he's plenty familiar with Lincoln Riley, who's replacing Bob Stoops. Riley served as OU's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks likened him to Bills QB Tyrod Taylor in an extensive look at Mayfield's game and sees in the QB "a set of skills that could make him an effective starter as a pro."
Pulling back the curtain on the vote
Mayfield received votes from four of seven CFB 24/7 experts, including two top-five votes. Four QBs finished ahead of him in the #CFBTop25 countdown, but in CFB 24/7's 17 for '17 series, he was rated No. 1 among QBs we'd want with the game on the line.
What some of our analysts are saying about Mayfield
"Mayfield's playmaking skills remind me a little of Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M. He excels at extending plays and he has enough arm strength to fit balls in tight windows." -- Daniel Jeremiah
"It's well-documented how highly I think of this young man's ability. He's a guy who teammates gravitate to, and around, and he finds ways to make big plays with his arm, legs and sheer force of will." -- Charles Davis
"The former walk-on and Texas Tech transfer could end up a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. Losing Dede Westbrook hurts, but Mayfield will make sure Mark Andrews, Kentucky transfer Jeff Badet, and others will step up." -- Chad Reuter
"Don't be surprised if new coach Lincoln Riley lets Mayfield fling it 50 times a game. And if he does, Mayfield will make a serious run at the Heisman Trophy." -- Chase Goodbread
Where do fans rank Mayfield?
We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Mayfield received enough support to finish second in the fan vote. It's not a surprise to see Mayfield so high in the fan rankings. His knack for making big plays, and the acclaim he's received for making those plays, has made him a national star. He's immensely popular already, and could be even more so with another big season.