CFBTop20: No. 17, Michigan State DE Shilique Calhoun

We asked Twitter users who they considered the best player in college football. Calhoun didn't receive a single vote from the fans, which comes as no surprise. Calhoun wasn't quite as impressive in 2014 as he was in 2013 as his conference's top defensive lineman. That could all change this fall as the talent-laden Spartans aim to give the defending national champions from Ohio State a run for their money in the Big Ten's East Division.