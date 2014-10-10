CFB Social: USC Song Girls explaining rules highlights week

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?
Well, we've come to answer that call by scouring Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social-media networks most coaches can't pronounce to find some of the best posts. Here are some of the things that caught our eye this week:
The USC Song Girls explained some of football's most complicated rules. Now that's a public service.
Last Saturday was a historic day in Mississippi as the state's two SEC programs knocked off top-10 teams. The governor of the Magnolia State decided that it was cause for celebration.
Several teams are wearing alternate uniforms this week. Iowa State's received raved reviews ... from McDonalds.
Purdue, on the other hand, is going with neon yellow on its helmets to honor the fight against cancer.
Arkansas will be sporting throwback uniforms this week against Alabama as it pays tribute to the 1964 SWC and national champions. That team featured Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coaching great Jimmy Johnson, among others.
Oregon might not be in the SEC, but its fans certainly travel like it. Nice little road trip to Pasadena anybody?
For some, there's no better sight in college football than the Cotton Bowl in October split down the middle between Crimson and Burnt Orange.
Tennessee did a terrific job of rolling out a checkerboard pattern at Neyland Stadium last week. The time lapse by the Knoxville News Sentinel makes it even better.
An Alabama offensive lineman might propose during the fall, but he's smart enough not to have the wedding during football season.
Great job by Miami to welcome a Make-A-Wish participant as part of the team this week. The little guy even wanted to shoutout Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant with the guys.
Not sure you can get this ... strange image out of your mind after seeing it. Blood moon eclipse indeed.