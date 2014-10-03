CFB Social: Lil Jon turns up for Tennessee Volunteers

The College Football 24/7 home page and @NFL_CFB Twitter account are great ways to keep up with all the major news surrounding the college game. But what about the things that pop up on social media and don't make the headlines?
Tennessee has created a modified version of rapper Lil Jon's hit song "Turn Down for What" and it's called "Third Down for What." It plays at Neyland Stadium when Vols opponents are facing a third down. Naturally, this news made its way to Lil Jon this week and things just exploded on social media. You've been warned, Florida.
We can't mention the Vols without bringing up their tough loss to Georgia last week, though. It produced this photo of former quarterback Peyton Manning.
Arkansas also suffered a loss last week, but wide receiver Tevin Mitchel still found a positive out of things at AT&T Stadium after the game.
Jameis Winston is 6-foot-4 but he looked more than a foot shorter than Florida State hoops recruit Christ Koumajde when standing next to Koumajde this week.
Arizona captured a massive road win over Oregon on Thursday night and naturally used Twitter to help celebrate on its way back to Tucson.
It's been a rough week in Michigan thanks to a lousy team and the criticism of the team's handling of QB Shane Morris' concussion in last week's game. Wolverines fans won't be helped by a glance at this photo from Minnesota.
BYU is honoring former quarterback and Super Bowl winner Jim McMahon Friday night and will sport some slick new helmets for its game against rival Utah State.
You would think God is an Apple guy, so the last thing makes sense.
Kansas has an opening at head coach and there's already a campaign, of sorts, to bring back former coach Mark Mangino.
Guessing Seattle Seahawks linebackers Malcolm Smith and Mike Morgan could start a new business line with those jerseys given the increasing crossover between USC and Seahawks fans these days.