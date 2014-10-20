CFB Hot Seat Watch: Will Muschamp's Gators continue to reel

The high temperatures in most of Florida this week will be in the high 70s and low 80s, and it's not just because of the heat emanating from Gainesville.
Florida's Will Muschamp went into the season on perhaps the hottest seat among coaches, and it has gotten even hotter for Muschamp after Saturday's debacle against Missouri. The Gators are off this weekend, and given that Florida AD Jeremy Foley is fond of the "if something must be done eventually, it must be done immediately" maxim, it seems as if this would be a good time to fire Muschamp. Foley fired Ron Zook in midseason in 2004 -- and the program was a Ferrari then compared to what it's like right now, which is an on-fire dumpster being pushed around by folks wearing blindfolds near some gas pumps.
Meanwhile, we're barely into mid-October, and there already are four coaching vacancies (Buffalo, Kansas, SMU, and Troy).
By no means is this a complete list of the hot-seat coaches. These are just the guys on the hottest seats this week. This list will be updated on a weekly basis as coaches' fortunes rise and fall.
Already gone
10. Tony Levine, Houston
9. Al Golden, Miami
8. Larry Fedora, North Carolina
7. Paul Petrino, Idaho
6. Kevin Wilson, Indiana
5. Norm Chow, Hawaii
4. Tim Beckman, Illinois
3. Bill Blankenship, Tulsa
2. Brady Hoke, Michigan
1. Will Muschamp, Florida
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.