CFB Hot Seat Watch: Will Muschamp's Gators continue to reel

Florida's Will Muschamp went into the season on perhaps the hottest seat among coaches, and it has gotten even hotter for Muschamp after Saturday's debacle against Missouri. The Gators are off this weekend, and given that Florida AD Jeremy Foley is fond of the "if something must be done eventually, it must be done immediately" maxim, it seems as if this would be a good time to fire Muschamp. Foley fired Ron Zook in midseason in 2004 -- and the program was a Ferrari then compared to what it's like right now, which is an on-fire dumpster being pushed around by folks wearing blindfolds near some gas pumps.