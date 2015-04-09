CBs Kevin Johnson, P.J. Williams visit with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys definitely would seem to be in the market for a cornerback, and two of the best corner prospects in the draft have visited the team this week.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported Florida State's P.J. Williams had visited Tuesday and that Wake Forest's Kevin Johnson was visiting Thursday.
As it stands now, Brandon Carr and Orlando Scandrick would go into the season as Dallas' starting corners, underscoring the need for a corner. But Dallas also could target a running back or a defensive tackle in the first round.
Johnson (6-foot-0 1/4, 188 pounds) is the faster of the two prospects, while Williams (6-0, 194) is more physical.
Williams is the No. 35 player and Johnson No. 42 on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects. But Williams recently was arrested on a DUI charge, and only one NFL Media analyst currently has him as a first-round pick; conversely, all six analysts have Johnson going in the first round of their mock drafts. Three have Johnson being available when Dallas makes its selection.
Dallas picks 28th in the second round (60th overall), and it seems unlikely either of the two corners would be available there. The caveat: Do Williams' legal issues cause him to slide down draft boards?
