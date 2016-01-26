Carson Wentz passes first Senior Bowl test

MOBILE, Ala. -- North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz will face all kinds of scrutiny this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, from his mechanics to his personal interviews, to his ability to read defenses and whether he can adjust to a higher level of competition.
Such is the Senior Bowl experience (the game will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET) for a quarterback from an FCS program who could be a top-10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Club representatives from all 32 teams, from general managers to coaches to scouts, descend on Mobile each year to evaluate many of the most talented seniors and graduated fourth-year juniors available in the draft.
But the one test Wentz has least control over, his physical measurements, he passed on Tuesday morning. Wentz measured 6-foot-5 1/4, 233 pounds, within close range of his college listing of 6-6, 235. He also measured with the second-largest hands among quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl at 10 inches (Stanford's Kevin Hogan measured 10 1/8 inches). That's a thumbs-up measurement for NFL scouts, particularly those from cold-weather NFL cities who believe bigger hands are important for gripping the ball in freezing temperatures.
That was the easy part for the former Bison star who threw 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions last year in a season shortened by injury. The harder part will come in trying to complete passes against South squad defensive backs such as Duke's Jeremy Cash, LSU's Jalen Mills and Alabama's Cyrus Jones.
2. Tall as an oak? Baylor DE Shawn Oakman was listed at 6-9 by the Bears, but measured just 6-7 1/2 at the Senior Bowl. He's a freakish athlete, but his hustle and technique have come into question at times by NFL scouts. That's something he'll try to shake this week, and although he's not nearly 6-9, his height is obviously of zero concern.
3. Carroo falls short. Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo already has plenty to prove this week in personal interviews that will delve into his suspension for allegedly assaulting a woman last year. On top of that, he didn't exactly hit his marks at the weigh-in. Listed by Rutgers as 6-1, he checked in at just 5-11 7/8. At 217 pounds, he appeared to be in excellent condition and should be one of the most physical receivers in Mobile this week, but his height and length aren't what some expected.
4. Slimmed-down Miller. Ohio State WR Braxton Miller, listed at 215 pounds by the Buckeyes, weighed just 204 and looked as though he's made the most of his time off since finishing college career in the Fiesta Bowl. The former OSU quarterback will play receiver this week, as he did his entire senior year, and his transition at the position will be under close watch by NFL scouts.
5. Striking. There was little doubt that Oklahoma pass rusher Eric Striker would come in even smaller than advertised. The Sooners' defensive playmaker measured 5-11 3/8 and 228 pounds, just under his 6-0, 222-pound listing at OU in height, and a few pounds heavier. It will be interesting to see in what capacity the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff evaluates Striker this week in practice, given he is almost certainly too small to be a designated pass rusher in the NFL.
6. Elsewhere. A few other measurements of note from the weigh-in:
Alabama LB Reggie Ragland, a potential first-round pick, weighed in at 259 and will practice at outside linebacker this week for the South squad. ... Notre Dame DL Sheldon Day's college listing of 6-2 was exposed Tuesday. He measured 6-0, 3/4. ... Arkansas OG Sebastian Tretola has clearly been slimming down in preparation for the Senior Bowl. Listed at 334 and at times north of 340 in his career, he weighed at 317 pounds Tuesday morning.