Carson Wentz passes first Senior Bowl test

3. Carroo falls short. Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo already has plenty to prove this week in personal interviews that will delve into his suspension for allegedly assaulting a woman last year. On top of that, he didn't exactly hit his marks at the weigh-in. Listed by Rutgers as 6-1, he checked in at just 5-11 7/8. At 217 pounds, he appeared to be in excellent condition and should be one of the most physical receivers in Mobile this week, but his height and length aren't what some expected.