Cardale Jones to Josh Rosen: 'Chill bro, play school'

Over the course of his four years at Ohio State, Cardale Jones' appreciation for the importance of education grew from ridicule to reverence. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is looking to impart some of that wisdom on UCLA QB Josh Rosen.
On Tuesday, Rosen was featured by Bleacher Report and, among other brow-raising remarks, the always-outspoken junior had some interesting comments about the difficulty of juggling schoolwork with the responsibilities of playing college football.
"Look, football and school don't go together. They just don't," Rosen said. "Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they're here because this is the path to the NFL. There's no other way."
Jones, who once took much the same view, responded via Twitter as only Jones can:
It made for an interesting exchange between Jones and one of college football's best quarterbacks, but Rosen's thoughts on the matter go a lot deeper than a sentence or a tweet could summarize.
"You have a bunch of people at the universities who are supposed to help you out, and they're more interested in helping you stay eligible," he added. "At some point, universities have to do more to prepare players for university life and help them succeed beyond football."
Rosen's never been shy to share his viewpoints, and neither has Jones.