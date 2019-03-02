Campbell, Isabella clock 4.31 40's at 2019 NFL Combine

Published: Mar 02, 2019 at 05:09 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Parris Campbell of Ohio State and Andy Isabella of UMass tied for the fastest 40-yard dash of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine to date on Saturday when wide receivers ran the event, both clocking a blistering 4.31 with two days of workouts remaining for other position groups.

Their biggest challenge will come from defensive backs, who take their turn in the 40-yard dash on Monday.

Until then, call Isabella and Campbell the clubhouse leaders.

NFL.com named Campbell one of college football's most freakish athletes last summer, and his broader skill set was on display Saturday in showing he's more than just a speed merchant. He turned in a 40-inch vertical jump, an 11-3 broad jump as well.

Isabella turning in a terrific time shouldn't come as a surprise as his speed has long drawn notice, but his mark at the combine was an improvement from a previously reported best of 4.39.

Campbell and Isabella's greatest challenge in the speed category thus far came with another dead heat. Georgia's Mecole Hardman turned in an impressive time of 4.33 seconds in the 40, which was matched by Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf's time was remarkable given his size (6-foot-3, 228 pounds).

Not far behind at No. 5 for the day was Ohio State's Terry McLaurin, as the Buckeye sprinted to a mark of 4.35.

One defensive back reputed for great speed who could challenge the times of Campbell and Isabella is one of Campbell's OSU teammates -- Kendall Sheffield. The cornerback was named the fastest player in college football by NFL.com last summer and was also a track standout for the Buckeyes.

