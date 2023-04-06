Around the NFL

Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Published: Apr 06, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.

"This is how I feel," Newton said. "There ain't 32 guys that's better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I'm willing to be a backup."

The ex-Panthers and Patriots quarterback, who didn't play in 2022, said his phone hasn't rung this offseason.

"There's a narrative that's out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup," he said. "I never said I didn't want to be a backup, so I'm going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for."

Related Links

Newton named nine QBs he'd back up: the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis (not currently a starter), Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, and Aaron Rodgers, who is eventually expected to join the New York Jets. It's worth pointing out that Watson, Fields, Willis and Howell once played in the 7-on-7 youth program sponsored by Newton.

Newton also added there are three incoming signal-callers he'd happily tutor -- C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

"There's three rookie quarterbacks that I would love or enjoy to groom," Newton said. "And what I mean by that is, there's a lot that goes into the most important position of all the sports."

Getting ahead of the chorus of "What about Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, etc.?" Newton noted that some quarterbacks left off his list had backups already or wouldn't need his assistance.

"Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that's fine," Newton said. "I'm just voicing my opinion and I'm just getting the narrative out. And I didn't want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, 'Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.'

"The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there's so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth."

At this point, the earliest a team would likely add Newton in any capacity would be after the draft, depending on how things unfold. Or he might have to wait for an injury to strike a QB room, which is how he ended up back in Carolina in 2021.

Related Content

news

Jets signing former Packers QB Tim Boyle to one-year deal

The New York Jets are bringing in a quarterback familiar with Nathaniel Hackett's system. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, per a source informed of the pact.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers to make color correction, but not changing uniforms

The Panthers will be making a color correction to the shade of blue worn on their uniforms in 2023, the team announced Thursday.

news

Buccaneers sign ex-Seahawks safety Ryan Neal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal to a one-year deal.

news

Marcus Mariota excited to 'help' Jalen Hurts, wants to 'have fun' as Eagles' backup QB

Last year, Marcus Mariota entered the offseason as the starting quarterback of the Falcons. Fast-forward to this spring and the former No. 2 overall pick has joined the Eagles to hold a clear backup role behind Jalen Hurts.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht thinks RB Rachaad White 'is going to be a stud' in Tampa Bay

Part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason overhaul was parting ways with Leonard Fournette, which has opened the door for Rachaad White to take over as the starting running back.

news

Marvin Jones on return to Detroit: 'The culture's different, the coaches, everything. It's not the same'

After playing five years in Detroit, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is returning to the franchise where the "culture's different" with head cocah Dan Campbell.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he'll be Chiefs' 'worst enemy' when he plays them in 2023, plans to retire after 2025

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't help but hype up what's sure to be a much-anticipated return to play the host Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but Hill also revealed he intends to hang up the cleats after the 2025 season during a recent appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

news

LB Bobby Wagner grateful to return to Seahawks: 'I never really wanted to leave in the first place'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner's exit from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was surprising and a bit awkward. His return this offseason might have been a surprise based on the way things had played out, but it has been anything but awkward.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young visiting Raiders on Thursday

Owners of the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are using a Top 30 visit on Alabama QB Bryce Young on Thursday.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees 'more than four guys' in draft who can be 'significant' NFL quarterbacks

Baltimore's leadership group met with media members to discuss the upcoming NFL draft Wednesday, and even though they declined to discuss the ongoing Lamar Jackson situation, they couldn't avoid talking about quarterbacks entirely.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE