Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently threw passes at Auburn's pro day in an attempt to get on teams' radars. He took another step Wednesday night on his YouTube channel, attempting to dispel the "false narrative" that he wouldn't be comfortable in a backup role.
"This is how I feel," Newton said. "There ain't 32 guys that's better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I'm willing to be a backup."
The ex-Panthers and Patriots quarterback, who didn't play in 2022, said his phone hasn't rung this offseason.
"There's a narrative that's out there that says, you know, Cam does not want to be a backup," he said. "I never said I didn't want to be a backup, so I'm going to take this time to explain who and what situation I would want to be a backup to and for."
Newton named nine QBs he'd back up: the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis (not currently a starter), Washington Commanders' Sam Howell, and Aaron Rodgers, who is eventually expected to join the New York Jets. It's worth pointing out that Watson, Fields, Willis and Howell once played in the 7-on-7 youth program sponsored by Newton.
Newton also added there are three incoming signal-callers he'd happily tutor -- C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.
"There's three rookie quarterbacks that I would love or enjoy to groom," Newton said. "And what I mean by that is, there's a lot that goes into the most important position of all the sports."
Getting ahead of the chorus of "What about Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, etc.?" Newton noted that some quarterbacks left off his list had backups already or wouldn't need his assistance.
"Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that's fine," Newton said. "I'm just voicing my opinion and I'm just getting the narrative out. And I didn't want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, 'Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.'
"The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there's so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth."
At this point, the earliest a team would likely add Newton in any capacity would be after the draft, depending on how things unfold. Or he might have to wait for an injury to strike a QB room, which is how he ended up back in Carolina in 2021.