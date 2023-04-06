Cam Newton provides list of QBs he's willing to play behind: 'I never said I didn't want to be a backup'

Newton also added there are three incoming signal-callers he'd happily tutor -- C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

"There's three rookie quarterbacks that I would love or enjoy to groom," Newton said. "And what I mean by that is, there's a lot that goes into the most important position of all the sports."

Getting ahead of the chorus of "What about Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, etc.?" Newton noted that some quarterbacks left off his list had backups already or wouldn't need his assistance.

"Some of those guys may already have penciled-in backups that the franchise is probably OK with, and that's fine," Newton said. "I'm just voicing my opinion and I'm just getting the narrative out. And I didn't want nobody kind of to assume or live in this false bravado like, 'Yeah, right, Cam. Hang it up. Your heyday is over with.'

"The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have. But on another front, there's so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth."