Around the NFL

Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

Published: Mar 20, 2023 at 08:32 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Cam Newton's heading home to show that he's still got what it takes to make an NFL roster.

Newton, who hasn't played since the 2021 season, announced via social media on Monday his plans to throw at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday.

In a short video, Newton added "ain't 32 motherf------ better than me," likely alluding to his belief that he's still good enough to be a starting quarterback on one of the NFL's 32 squads.

A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn before he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton was a dual threat who could bull through tacklers and carve up defenses with his arm. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth and earned three Pro Bowl bids during his nine seasons in Carolina.

Injuries took their toll, however, and he was released by the club in March of 2020.

Newton took over the starting reins for the post-Tom Brady New England Patriots in 2020 and returned to the injury strapped Panthers in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign. Newton's last game played was in Week 18 of the 2021 season, and his last start was two weeks prior.

Clearly not satisfied that he remains out of the NFL, the 33-year-old Newton will take to the field on Tuesday to show NFL onlookers he's still got it.

Related Content

news

Bills sign ex-Patriots RB Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary

The Bills are signing former New England Patriots back Damien Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Browns bringing back ex-Titans QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

QB Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the Browns to be Deshaun Watson's backup, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday.

news

WR Brandin Cooks 'couldn't be more hungry' after trade to Cowboys

After waiting to be sent elsewhere for close to a calendar year (if not longer, depending on who you ask), former Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is happy to be in Dallas with the Cowboys, where he sees an opportunity to make an impact on a team that expects to win.

news

Texans signing ex-Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, ex-Bills RB Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans are signing former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz and former Bills RB Devin Singletary, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Raiders sign former Texans tight end O.J. Howard

Las Vegas Raiders are adding former Texans tight end O.J. Howard to their roster after trading Darren Waller last week.

news

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield chose Tampa Bay because of chance to win, isn't trying to be another Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield joined NFL Network's "NFL Now" to discuss how he plans to transition to the starting signal-caller after Tom Brady retired this past offseason.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on trading up to No. 1: 'We wanted to be in position to get a QB'

The Carolina Panthers are in the driver's seat of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading up to No. 1 overall. General manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich discussed their new draft position on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Gardner Minshew has no 'expectations' about role in Colts offense as Indianapolis weighs drafting QB

The Colts swapped out veteran QBs last week, cutting Matt Ryan and signing the younger Gardner Minshew to a one-year contract. Minshew said Friday he wasn't given any promises about competing for a starting role.

news

Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship would've been 'different game' if Brock Purdy didn't get injured

Former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, now a San Francisco 49er, admitted Friday that had Niners QB Brock Purdy not gotten injured in the NFC Championship Game, the matchup would have been much more of a "challenge trying to get to him."

news

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing one-year, $8 million deal with Lions

The Lions are bolstering their defense in 2023. Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with Detroit.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE