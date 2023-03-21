Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn before he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton was a dual threat who could bull through tacklers and carve up defenses with his arm. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth and earned three Pro Bowl bids during his nine seasons in Carolina.

Injuries took their toll, however, and he was released by the club in March of 2020.

Newton took over the starting reins for the post-Tom Brady New England Patriots in 2020 and returned to the injury strapped Panthers in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign. Newton's last game played was in Week 18 of the 2021 season, and his last start was two weeks prior.