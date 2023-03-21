Former Panthers, Patriots QB Cam Newton announces he'll throw at Auburn on Tuesday

Cam Newton's heading home to show that he's still got what it takes to make an NFL roster.
Newton, who hasn't played since the 2021 season, announced via social media on Monday his plans to throw at his alma mater Auburn's pro day on Tuesday.
In a short video, Newton added "ain't 32 motherf------ better than me," likely alluding to his belief that he's still good enough to be a starting quarterback on one of the NFL's 32 squads.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn before he was taken No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Newton was a dual threat who could bull through tacklers and carve up defenses with his arm. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth and earned three Pro Bowl bids during his nine seasons in Carolina.
Injuries took their toll, however, and he was released by the club in March of 2020.
Newton took over the starting reins for the post-Tom Brady New England Patriots in 2020 and returned to the injury strapped Panthers in Week 10 of the 2021 campaign. Newton's last game played was in Week 18 of the 2021 season, and his last start was two weeks prior.
Clearly not satisfied that he remains out of the NFL, the 33-year-old Newton will take to the field on Tuesday to show NFL onlookers he's still got it.