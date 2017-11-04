Calvin Ridley makes most of touches in Alabama win over LSU

Ridley caught a key pass on each of Alabama's three touchdown drives, beginning with a third-and-11 conversion from the Alabama 9-yard line for a gain of 15. That play was crucial in extending a 90-yard drive for a 7-0 Alabama lead. Later in the first half, Hurts found Ridley for a gain of 24 to convert another third down, setting up a 9-yard Bo Scarbrough touchdown run on the next play. Ridley caught his final pass for 22 yards to the LSU 3-yard line, setting up the game-clinching score on a run by Hurts. A few plays earlier, Ridley had a 31-yard completion erased on a holding penalty when Alabama's Jonah Williams was flagged for grabbing Tigers star pass rusher Arden Key.