California QB Jared Goff remains the starter

After getting a quick hook last Saturday, true freshman Jared Goff remains California's starting quarterback for its home game against Washington State.
Head coach Sonny Dykes made the announcement Thursday evening, with offensive coordinator Tony Franklin telling BearTerritory.net that Goff is "the guy because he was the guy."
Goff was benched after losing two fumbles in the first quarter of the Golden Bears' 55-16 loss at Oregon, simply unable to hold onto the ball in an intense rainstorm. Redshirt freshman Zach Kline was 18-of-37 passing for 165 yards and one touchdown with one interception in relief.
Goff and Kline shared reps in practice this week and were separated by an "or" on the depth chart.
While Goff has been incredibly productive, throwing for 1,317 yards to rank seventh in the FBS in passing yards per game, his passing-efficiency mark ranks ninth in the Pac-12 (60.6 completion percentage, seven touchdowns against four interceptions). Then again, Cal's game plan has been almost entirely one-dimensional toward the pass, and its floundering defense has done the offense no favors.