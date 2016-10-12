C.J. Anderson a top trade-away candidate in fantasy

This needs to happen, like, yesterday. As I mentioned above, C.J. Anderson is trending in the wrong direction. Now is the time to move him if someone in your league is interested. We've seen A.J. Green have some huge weeks, but when he's not dropping 170 yards and a score, he's providing next-to-nothing despite being the only real threat in the Bengals passing attack. That inconsistency is something his owners should be concerned about. On the flipside, Devonta Freeman is running like one of the best backs in the league right now and is an integral part of the NFL's best offense. Freeman is an RB1 despite Tevin Coleman's role, and that's been proven week in and week out this year. As for Jordy Nelson, his five receiving touchdowns are tied for the most among wideouts through five weeks and he leads the NFL in red zone targets (10) and receptions (seven). His weekly consistency trumps what has been a boom-or-bust campaign from Green thus far.