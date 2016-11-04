Buffalo at a crossroads; Broncos' Bradley Roby breaking out

NFL: Puzzled by penalties. If there is a subject that amuses and confuses players, it is the sharp uptick in penalties for excessive celebrations -- which last Sunday included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who hugged an official while celebrating a fumble return for a touchdown against the Saints, and which has also ensnared players for everything from shooting a pretend jump shot to twerking. The NFL has made excessive celebrations a point of officiating emphasis this season, and the results are obvious in the numbers. Nineteen such penalties have been called so far this season, up from 11 last season. But some players wonder if the crackdown is hurting the league as much as it is helping.