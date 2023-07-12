Buccaneers unveil 'Creamsicle' throwback uniforms

Around the NFL

From 1976 to 1996 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers graced the NFL gridiron with one of the more unique uniforms in sports. On Wednesday, the franchise unveiled the latest rendition of threads affectionately known as the "Creamsicle" uniforms, which will make their return during the 2023 season.

The Bucs released a three-minute video revealing the classic look, which features current stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield in addition to team legends Mike Alstott, Rondé Barber and Derrick Brooks.

Tampa's classic uniforms remain largely unchanged from the franchise's debut look in 1976. The home uniforms feature a Florida orange jersey and a white pant with red and white striping across the shoulders and down the side of the legs, which is also the styling of its orange sock.

The white helmet dons the Bucs' original logo -- "Bucco Bruce" -- a swashbuckling pirate with a dagger clenched in his teeth. An orange facemask and red and orange piping down the middle of the helmet cap off the throwbacks.

The "Creamsicle" uniform will make its long-awaited return in a Week 6 home game against the Detroit Lions, the team announced in June.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," said Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford in a statement. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

It will be the first time in nearly a decade that Tampa Bay will sport the classic look after the league instituted a rule allowing just one set of helmets for players during a season in 2013. The NFL revised that rule in 2021, allowing two sets of helmets per team, and multiple franchises have already taken advantage since the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay moved away from the "Creamsicle" threads after the 1996 season, claiming the Buccaneer red, pewter, orange and black color scheme and its current logo that features a sword and flag that dons a white skull.

With new rules in place, the Buccaneers are the latest franchise paying homage to its history.

