Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles agrees with Baker Mayfield: 'We should be pissed off every week'

It would seem Mayfield's message was that the Buccaneers offense needs to not just be upset with its performance, but that it needs to be fired up to do better.

"Just fundamentally executing," Mayfield said Wednesday when asked what he would like to see from his team in terms of being motivated and focused ahead of their Week 7 tilt with the Atlanta Falcons. "Just watching film -- the good games or the bad games -- the film is never as good as you think it is and it's never as bad either. So, a few of those things -- it's a lot of fundamentals. Like I mentioned, get pissed off but it's also taking pride in your work. It's about executing and doing your job each play. Today we had a good practice. There wasn't any 'rah-rah' speech. The guys know what we need to get done."