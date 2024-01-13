Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) questionable for Super Wild Card Weekend finale vs. Eagles

Published: Jan 13, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Baker Mayfield is still banged up ahead of what he hopes is his first postseason start since 2020.

The Buccaneers quarterback is officially questionable for Monday's Super Wild Card Weekend finale against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injuries to his ankle and ribs.

Mayfield sat out on Thursday before logging limited sessions on Friday and Saturday.

The 28-year-old sustained the ankle injury in the regular-season finale, a low-scoring win that saw Mayfield limping with regularity on his way to helping Tampa Bay clinch the NFC South.

He injured his ribs the week before, although he played both contests in their entirety.

Mayfield has emerged as a resilient leader for the Bucs in his first year starting for Tampa Bay. His 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 64.3 completion percentage are all career highs for a team getting hot at exactly the right time.

The 9-8 Buccaneers are winners in five of their last six, and while he's struggled in the past two weeks while playing through his recent injuries (two touchdowns and two interceptions), Mayfield has an 11:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio overall during that stretch.

If he ends up on the wrong side of questionable come Monday, it would mark his first missed game this season, an awfully unlucky break that would thrust Kyle Trask into the first start of his NFL career.

The Bucs will be hoping Mayfield is able to push through, as he has several times during a resurgent 2023 campaign.

Fourth-seeded Tampa Bay and No. 5 seed Philadelphia kick off with a trip to the NFC Divisional Round on the line on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

