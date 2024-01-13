Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) questionable for Super Wild Card Weekend finale vs. Eagles

The 28-year-old sustained the ankle injury in the regular-season finale, a low-scoring win that saw Mayfield limping with regularity on his way to helping Tampa Bay clinch the NFC South.

He injured his ribs the week before, although he played both contests in their entirety.

Mayfield has emerged as a resilient leader for the Bucs in his first year starting for Tampa Bay. His 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 64.3 completion percentage are all career highs for a team getting hot at exactly the right time.

The 9-8 Buccaneers are winners in five of their last six, and while he's struggled in the past two weeks while playing through his recent injuries (two touchdowns and two interceptions), Mayfield has an 11:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio overall during that stretch.

If he ends up on the wrong side of questionable come Monday, it would mark his first missed game this season, an awfully unlucky break that would thrust Kyle Trask into the first start of his NFL career.

The Bucs will be hoping Mayfield is able to push through, as he has several times during a resurgent 2023 campaign.