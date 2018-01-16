 Skip to main content
Bryce Love will return to Stanford for senior season

Published: Jan 16, 2018 at 01:26 AM
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

After much speculation about his next move, Bryce Love is staying in school.

The Stanford running back confirmed on Tuesday that he will return for his senior season with the Cardinal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Love's father, Chris, told the San Francisco Chronicle of his son's plans for next season.

Monday was the deadline for underclassmen to apply for early entry into the 2018 NFL Draft.

Love was the runner-up to Baker Mayfield for the Heisman Trophy and won the Doak Walker Award this season as the top college RB. He rushed for 2,118 yards (second-most in the FBS) and 19 touchdowns, averaging more than 8 yards per carry. He did so despite dealing with an ankle injury for much of the season.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has likened Love to Bengals RB Giovani Bernard.

"As a sub-200-pound runner, Love isn't a classic power back, but he flashes outstanding strength and body control running through arm tackles at the point of attack," NFL.com analyst Brooks wrote in October. "He breaks more tackles than you might expect for a smaller back, and exhibits the kind of toughness that coaches covet in feature backs."

He'll return to sky-high expectations after his sensational 2017 season.

