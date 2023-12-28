Around the NFL

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Published: Dec 28, 2023 at 06:48 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Amari Cooper won't have a chance to follow up on the greatest game by a wide receiver in Cleveland Browns history.

Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.

A non-participant all week in practice who drew a questionable designation, Cooper will be held out of Week 17 action just four days after a historic showing in Week 16.

Cooper turned in a Browns single-game record of 265 receiving yards during a win over the Houston Texans. He had 11 receptions and a pair of touchdowns, leading to him being lauded as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

However, quarterback Joe Flacco will have to look for an interim WR1 now with Cooper unavailable.

Cooper, who will miss his first game with the Browns after starting 32 straight since being traded to Cleveland, leads his team with 1,250 yards receiving -- his seventh career 1,000-yard campaign. He's hauled in 72 receptions and five TDs this season, as well.

Tight end David Njoku is the team's leading receiver with 75 catches and also has a Browns-best six TD catches. However, in the WR corps, only Elijah Moore (54 receptions, 579 yards) and Cedric Tillman (17/173) have double-digit catches or north of 100 yards.

Moore and Tillman will likely be looked upon to step up in Cooper's absence as the Browns aim for a win to clinch a playoff spot.

The Browns (10-5) kick off against the visiting Jets (6-9) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night.

For full Thursday night inactives, click here.

