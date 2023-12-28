Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

However, quarterback Joe Flacco will have to look for an interim WR1 now with Cooper unavailable.

Cooper, who will miss his first game with the Browns after starting 32 straight since being traded to Cleveland, leads his team with 1,250 yards receiving -- his seventh career 1,000-yard campaign. He's hauled in 72 receptions and five TDs this season, as well.

Tight end David Njoku is the team's leading receiver with 75 catches and also has a Browns-best six TD catches. However, in the WR corps, only Elijah Moore (54 receptions, 579 yards) and Cedric Tillman (17/173) have double-digit catches or north of 100 yards.

Moore and Tillman will likely be looked upon to step up in Cooper's absence as the Browns aim for a win to clinch a playoff spot.