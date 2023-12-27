Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Nacua's stellar rookie campaign saw perhaps its finest performance in the Rams' 30-22 Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. Nacua came up huge with nine receptions for 164 yards and a 2-yard touchdown catch. Nacua also chipped in on special teams with an onside kick recovery and in the running game, rushing for 16 yards, including a first-down carry that allowed L.A. to run out the clock on the win.