Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 16? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
History was made and a win was had thanks to Cooper's monster outing on Sunday. The standout wideout collected 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 36-22 win over the Houston Texans. His yardage total set a new Browns single-game standard and put Cleveland a win away from a playoff berth.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Nacua's stellar rookie campaign saw perhaps its finest performance in the Rams' 30-22 Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. Nacua came up huge with nine receptions for 164 yards and a 2-yard touchdown catch. Nacua also chipped in on special teams with an onside kick recovery and in the running game, rushing for 16 yards, including a first-down carry that allowed L.A. to run out the clock on the win.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Hamilton set the tone in the Ravens' 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Hamilton had the first of Baltimore's five interceptions on the evening and, individually, he finished with two interceptions, five tackles and three pass-breakups.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Lions wrapped up the franchise's first NFC North title and its initial division crown in 30 years with a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nobody came up bigger than Melifonwu, who was all over the field and the box score. He finished his award-winning afternoon with five tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
A predicted offensive shootout on Sunday became a special teams showcase for Sanders. Sanders propelled the Dolphins to a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, connecting for a 29-yard game-winner. It was the last of five field goals for Sanders, including him flexing his might with makes of 57, 52 and 54 yards. All told he had 16 points in a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Fins.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Koo's perfect Sunday kept the Falcons' playoff hopes alive as he lifted them to a 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Koo converted seven kicks -- two extra points and field goals of 23, 47, 41, 35 and 25 yards -- in seven attempts.