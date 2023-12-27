Around the NFL

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 16? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns · WR

History was made and a win was had thanks to Cooper's monster outing on Sunday. The standout wideout collected 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 36-22 win over the Houston Texans. His yardage total set a new Browns single-game standard and put Cleveland a win away from a playoff berth.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams · WR

Nacua's stellar rookie campaign saw perhaps its finest performance in the Rams' 30-22 Thursday night win over the New Orleans Saints. Nacua came up huge with nine receptions for 164 yards and a 2-yard touchdown catch. Nacua also chipped in on special teams with an onside kick recovery and in the running game, rushing for 16 yards, including a first-down carry that allowed L.A. to run out the clock on the win.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens · SAF

Hamilton set the tone in the Ravens' 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Hamilton had the first of Baltimore's five interceptions on the evening and, individually, he finished with two interceptions, five tackles and three pass-breakups.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Detroit Lions · SAF

The Lions wrapped up the franchise's first NFC North title and its initial division crown in 30 years with a 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Nobody came up bigger than Melifonwu, who was all over the field and the box score. He finished his award-winning afternoon with five tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins · K

A predicted offensive shootout on Sunday became a special teams showcase for Sanders. Sanders propelled the Dolphins to a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, connecting for a 29-yard game-winner. It was the last of five field goals for Sanders, including him flexing his might with makes of 57, 52 and 54 yards. All told he had 16 points in a win that clinched a playoff spot for the Fins.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K

Koo's perfect Sunday kept the Falcons' playoff hopes alive as he lifted them to a 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Koo converted seven kicks -- two extra points and field goals of 23, 47, 41, 35 and 25 yards -- in seven attempts.

Related Content

news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game for coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Broncos benching QB Russell Wilson for remainder of 2023 season to preserve financial flexibility

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the season to preserve financial flexibility for the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. 
news

Giants name QB Tyrod Taylor as starter over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will return to the backup role.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett named starter over Sam Howell for Week 17

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Sam Howell had started the first 15 games of 2023 before being benched.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended offensive coordinator and play-caller Press Taylor, noting that the turnovers have truly hindered the offense from finding a groove.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco 'happy to be where I am' after not receiving call from Jets

Joe Flacco has revived the Browns since coming aboard in mid-November, and the veteran QB is happy that fate led him to Cleveland after being with the Jets the past three years. 
news

Antonio Pierce on bid to keep Raiders coaching job: 'My resume is on the grass'

After upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce was asked if he can be the next head coach for the organization, Pierce said, "My resume is on the grass."
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated: 'I asked to be put on IR'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says it wasn't his idea to be activated and take a roster spot after returning from an torn Achilles injury.
news

Texans claim safety Kareem Jackson off waivers from Broncos

Veteran defensive back Kareem Jackson has been claimed via waivers from the Broncos by the Texans, according to the league's transaction wire.