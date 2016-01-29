Browns' Hue Jackson met with Carson Wentz at Senior Bowl

The Browns own the No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team holding the top pick -- the Tennessee Titans -- selected the player they hope will be their quarterback of the future, Marcus Mariota, with the No. 2 selection in last year's draft. This, it would seem at the moment, would set up the Browns to have their pick of the top quarterbacks in the 2016 draft class. Or, the alternative, which would be the Browns using that No. 2 overall selection as trade bait to collect a bevy of draft picks from another team eager to take its hopeful franchise quarterback (it's noteworthy that the Browns also hold the No. 32 overall selection in this year's draft).