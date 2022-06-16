Browns hire Catherine Raiche as assistant GM and VP of football operations

The Cleveland Browns have made a trailblazing hire.

Catherine Raiche was named the Browns' assistant general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced Thursday.

Raiche remains the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

The 33-year-old was previously the vice president of football operations with the Philadelphia Eagles, a position she was promoted to ahead of the 2021 season.

Cleveland also promoted Glenn Cook to assistant GM and VP of player personnel and Bob Quinn as senior personnel/coaching executive and hired Jimmy Raye as senior executive advisor to the GM in addition to a number of front office hires and promotions announced Thursday.

A native of Montreal, Quebec, Raiche's career in pro football began with the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes as an intern in 2015. She went on to become the CFL's first female personnel executive when she was named the Alouettes' coordinator of football administration before getting promoted to the club's assistant general manager position. Raiche spent time with the Toronto Argonauts as the director of football administration before breaking barriers in the NFL.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman appointed Raiche as football operations coordinator in 2019, the same year in which current Browns GM Andrew Berry left Cleveland to become Philadelphia's vice president of football operations. Once Berry was hired as Browns GM ahead of the 2020 season, Raiche was promoted to the same role.