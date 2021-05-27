Around the NFL

Eagles promote Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of multiple front office changes

Published: May 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In a year filled with remarkable progress from women in the NFL, Thursday produced a new milestone.

The Philadelphia Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations as part of a number of departmental changes announced Thursday. Raiche's promotion makes her the new highest-ranking woman in personnel in the league's history.

Raiche previously served as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator from 2019-2020 following a five-year stint spent between the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, where she held the title of assistant general manager with the Alouettes. Raiche's new role was previously held by Andrew Berry, who left the Eagles to take the GM job with the Browns and has directed Cleveland's rapid turnaround that saw the Browns win 11 regular-season games in 2020 and secure their first playoff victory since the 1994 season.

Raiche's promotion comes on the heels of Denver's hiring of Kelly Kleine as the Broncos' new executive director of football operations. Kleine officially moved from Minnesota, where she'd spent the last nine years in the Vikings' scouting department, to Denver on May 17.

Also notable among the Eagles' front-office changes was the hiring of former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive in Philadelphia. Caldwell spent eight years as the head of Jacksonville's personnel department, overseeing a turnaround that included a trip to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season but was short-lived. From 2013-2020, the Jaguars posted an overall record of 37-91, amounting to a winning percentage of just 0.289 amid Caldwell's firing last November.

Caldwell heads to Philadelphia to join a front office that has produced promising general managers elsewhere (current Browns GM Berry and Jets GM Joe Douglas), but has come under fire for its own decisions in recent years. The Eagles are in the midst of what can be termed a fluid rebuild following the trade of former first-round pick ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, and had to spend much of the offseason digging their way out of salary cap issues while turning over an aging roster.

With their changes in their front office and an offseason of work on their roster nearly complete, the Eagles appear to be better positioned for the future with a trailblazer among the franchise's key decision-makers.

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news 

The Giants signed third-round CB Aaron Robinson on Thursday, leaving just one of their draft picks to be signed. New York traded up five spots in the third round to select Robinson, who was touted by GM Dave Gettleman as a versatile, sound tackler capable of playing inside or outside.
news

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley visiting Detroit Lions

﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is visiting the Lions and taking a physical Thursday, Tom Pelissero reports. Detroit is home to Gurley's former Rams running mate, quarterback Jared Goff, with whom Gurley teamed to help Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.
news

Bill Belichick: Patriots 'have a lot of things we've got to work on' at QB between now and Week 1

The Patriots' QB situation and our subsequent monitoring of it is only just getting started. As expected, so is Bill Belichick's crafty avoidance of making any definitive statements on the matter. 
news

Stefon Diggs aiming for 'five Super Bowl rings' in his climb to 'the mountain top'

Bills receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ ran up the total of titles he's seeking in his new home when speaking with a publication hailing from his hometown.
news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens' offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, WR Marquise Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
