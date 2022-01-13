Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

Around the NFL

Published: Jan 13, 2022 at 01:48 AM
The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday morning.

Garafolo reports that this is believed to be the first GM interview request for a woman in NFL history.

Susan Tose Spencer, who also held VP and legal counsel roles with the Eagles, took over GM duties for the franchise from 1983-85, after being promoted by her father, former owner Leonard Tose.

Garafolo added that the Vikings also requested to interview Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown.

The Vikings currently are searching for a new GM after the team fired longtime executive Rick Spielman along with head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday.

Raiche was promoted to her current executive role with the Eagles in May 2021. She joined the franchise in 2019 as a football operations/player personnel coordinator.

A native of Montreal, Raiche was the coordinator of football administration for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes from 2015 to '17, becoming the team's assistant GM in 2017. She spent the next two years with the Toronto Argonauts as their director of football administration.

