Browns HC Kevin Stefanski 'ready' for full-strength Jonathan Taylor: 'We do anticipate that his workload increases'

Taylor began the season on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury and amid contract squabbles with the Colts, who eventually signed the 2021 All-Pro to an extension.

Upon his 2023 debut, Taylor had just seven touches in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and then upped his usage to 13 touches against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Indianapolis' running game has been stymied for the season with the loss of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson﻿, who had 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in four games, but a full-strength Taylor could be a game changer.

Whether Taylor will be back to being the Indy workhorse remains to be seen on Sunday, but Stefanski is confident his squad will be prepared. Statistics suggest he should be.

The Browns defense has been stellar in 2023, ranking first in the NFL in yards allowed, fifth in points given up and fourth against the run.

Taylor -- or any Indy rusher -- will likely need to pack a lunch for a long day ahead.