Browns break ground on $2.4 billion domed stadium set to open in Brook Park in 2029

Haslam said stadium discussions began in 2018, which originally centered on renovating the Browns current lakefront stadium home.

That venue opened in 1999 as Cleveland Browns Stadium. It replaced Cleveland Municipal Stadium, which was in operation from 1931 until its demolition in 1996.

The idea to turn to another site started to form in 2021 when it made sense to build a new facility instead of renovating

The new stadium, as well as residential and other mixed-use development, will sit on 178 acres that once had two Ford Motor Company plants.

The City of Cleveland tried to challenge the Browns' right to leave downtown before the two sides settled. The Browns will pay for their current home to be demolished after the 2028 season, which will make way for lakefront development.

Because the new stadium is next to an airport, it will sit 80 feet below ground and 221 feet above ground. The Ohio Department of Transportation waived the height limit, which is 150 feet above the airport's ground elevation, after an independent consultant determined that construction of the stadium would not change any flight paths. The building will have marking and lighting required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It was a bumpy road to get here, but we're excited we're here," Haslam said. "I think everybody is finally beginning to sense that this is reality."

The stadium will feature a folded plate transparent roof, allowing plenty of sunlight to come in, but shielding fans from the cold temperatures that are a late-season trademark of Browns home games.

The most notable feature inside will be the new Dawg Pound. It will be built at a 34-degree pitch and extend more than 60 rows to just beneath one of the giant video scoreboards. It is designed to be free standing, but there will be seats that can be folded out if fans want to sit.

The section will have the feel of many European soccer stadiums and takes it cue from the "Yellow Wall' section at Borussia Dortmund's stadium in Germany's Bundesliga.

The Browns and stadium designer HKS also say the first row will be 16 feet from the field and the last only 248 feet, which will be closer than any other NFL stadium. Nearly 80% of the seats will also be in the lower deck.