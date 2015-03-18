Brooks: T.J. Yeldon an 'undervalued' back in 2015 draft

Last season, Yeldon was not only Alabama's leading rusher for the second consecutive season, he also was the Crimson Tide's primary back on third down. His receiving and pass-protection skills suggest he could get on the field immediately for an NFL team, at least in a third-down role, if not more. And those are the skills that might have to separate him from a talented group of rushers that includes Indiana's Tevin Coleman, Boise State's Jay Ajayi, Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah, Miami's Duke Johnson and Michigan State's Jeremy Langford, among others.