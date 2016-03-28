Brooks: Robert Nkemdiche is biggest 'boom-or-bust' prospect

Robert Nkemdiche's athleticism and talent are readily apparent, but so are the scouting concerns about the Ole Miss defensive tackle, from his off-field character to his inconsistent play.
Add all that together, and you have the 2016 NFL Draft's biggest "boom-or-bust" prospect, according to NFL Media analyst and former scout Bucky Brooks.
"Nkemdiche is the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the draft. If you can figure out what he is and what motivates him, you could uncover a star. I liken him to Darnell Dockett. If he plays, he can be a guy who can be a perennial Pro Bowl player," Brooks said on NFL Network.
Off-field concerns about Nkemdiche don't just go back to a bizarre fall from a hotel window in December, which resulted in a hospitalization for Nkemdiche and, subsequently, a marijuana possession charge. He was also reportedly photographed holding drug paraphernalia as a sophomore. His place in the draft could tumble as a result. Dockett, whose draft stock was also affected by character concerns, developed into a durable and effective starter for the Arizona Cardinals, starting no fewer than 14 regular-season games in 10 consecutive seasons.
Nkemdiche ran a 4.87 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month and recorded a 35-inch vertical jump at 294 pounds.
Analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted some on-field concerns with Nkemdiche, as well.
"He can beat the guy in front of him, but he really struggles to locate the football. Quarterbacks move in the pocket, he doesn't have a feel for it. He'll run right by a ball carrier even though he's beaten the guy in front of him," Jeremiah said. "Then just block awareness. You'll see him just get crushed on angle blocks, which, with his size, strength and ability, (he) should not be getting washed down the line like he does at times."
Brooks and analyst Charles Davis both project the same Arizona Cardinals that took a chance on Dockett to take one on Nkemdiche, with the No. 29 overall pick of the draft.