Brooks: Robert Nkemdiche is biggest 'boom-or-bust' prospect

"He can beat the guy in front of him, but he really struggles to locate the football. Quarterbacks move in the pocket, he doesn't have a feel for it. He'll run right by a ball carrier even though he's beaten the guy in front of him," Jeremiah said. "Then just block awareness. You'll see him just get crushed on angle blocks, which, with his size, strength and ability, (he) should not be getting washed down the line like he does at times."